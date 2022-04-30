The 71st Annual National Day of Prayer will be celebrated Thursday in Owensboro on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse.

Rick Rhodes, committee member of the Owensboro National Day of Prayer who will also serve as the master of ceremonies this year, is looking forward to holding the event without major concern regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re excited,” Rhodes said. “We’re excited to see God’s people to be gathered together in a place just to pray, especially (at) a place like the courthouse, (which) is a symbol of the government and our country; and that’s one of the things we are praying for ….

“...The day belongs to the Lord. It’s His day. It is the most important day for our country that literally millions of people in our nation will be praying that day.”

President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law in the United States on April 17, 1952 before President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988 to make the day occur on the first Thursday of May each year.

The event, which is split up into two segments, will start with the Circle of Good News Bible reading from 11:30-11:50 a.m.

Rhodes said that people will come up to the flagpole base and the committee will give participants a place in the Scripture to start and will read softly, but out loud, for 20 minutes.

Participants can begin picking up their Scripture verse at 10:30 a.m.

“It takes 365 people to read the entire Bible in that 20 minutes,” Rhodes said.

Those who cannot attend in-person are also able to participate in the Circle of Good News Bible reading via Owensboro National Day of Prayer’s Facebook page and click “Send Message” or by texting 270-929-8749.

Per a press release, employees of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital are voluntarily participating in the Bible reading during their lunch time and all three public high schools have approved their students to attend the event (contact your high school for specific check-out policy).

The second part of the event will include the prayer and worship service from 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m., which Rhodes said is divided up into segments from praying for the country, government, education, medical staff and first responders, military, media and more with worship led by a group of numerous church worship leaders.

There will also be praise to worship music along with speakers that will give a testimony on how God and prayer has changed their lives in a three-minute speech.

The prayer and worship service will also be broadcasted live via the Owensboro National Day of Prayer’s Facebook page.

Rhodes said that the committee starts meeting once a month beginning in January before meeting once a week starting in April in preparation for the big day.

In light of inclement weather, the event will move to a rain location in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd. Participants are to enter through the street-level double doors on East Third St.

With the uncertainty surrounding the country and the world the past few years, Rhodes believes that the need for prayer is more vital than usual.

“I would hope so … with everything going on not just necessarily in our country but in the world with Ukraine and Russia being in battles and we see our nation not so slowly slipping away from God and godly principles that it was founded on,” Rhodes said. “I think it’s (more) important than ever that we get together and pray because God is the only one that’s going to turn this country and this world around … by surrendering our lives to Him.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/OwensboroNationalDayOfPrayer or text 270-993-8176.

Participants are to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com