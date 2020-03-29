In the age of the coronavirus, it might be easy to miss National Doctors’ Day.
But Monday is National Doctors’ Day.
If we’re ever going thank them and appreciate them, now’s the time.
It seems the entire world rests in health professionals’ hands at this moment.
Dr. Bridget Burshears, medical director of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, said the health system’s doctors feel the community’s support.
At several OH facilities, someone has drawn chalk art messages to show the medical staff some love in these trying times.
At one employee entrance, a message read: “Heroes enter here.”
Another message said: “Thank you!”
Businesses have donated supplies. Seamstresses across the community are sewing fabric surgical masks. People have fed health-care workers.
“These little gestures carry huge weight right now,” Burshears said. “... The community support means a lot to us.”
Businesses or groups that want to donate items or provide other means of support are asked not to call the health system. Instead, go to owensborohealth.org/support OH.
Burshears has been a physician for 15 years. She never dreamed of a health-care crisis like the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think any of us had this concept,” Burshears said.
The fight against the pandemic changes constantly. Preparedness requires many hours of meetings daily on top of regular workloads.
“We’re all under stress to make sure we do the best for our patients,” Burshears said.
In the meantime, the doctors of OH have a request of the community: If people truly want to help, follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to stay “healthy at home.”
“(We) want everyone to do their best to stay at home if possible,” Burshears said.
And in honor of National Doctors’ Day, wash your hands twice.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.