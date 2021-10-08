The Kentucky National Guard has departed Ohio County Healthcare, and chief clinical and nursing officer Athena Minor said it could not have been more perfect timing, as the hospital is seeing a decline in COVID-19 patients.
The National Guard arrived at OCH in mid-September as the hospital experienced peak numbers of COVID-19 patients, with it having to install a mobile COVID-19 triage unit outside the emergency entrance to observe people who arrived with symptoms of the virus.
Minor said the arrival of extra hands to help assist staff was much needed as the hospital, like many others in the country, continues experiencing staffing shortages.
“They have been so instrumental with their help and assistance with the volumes being so overwhelming as they were beforehand,” she said.
The National Guard left the hospital at the end of last week.
Since then, she said, the hospital has seen a significant decline in COVID cases, going from about 16 at its peak number of hospitalizations, four of which were on a ventilator, to seven patients Thursday, none of which were on ventilators.
Sixteen patients, she said, is a significant number for a hospital the size of OCH, as it’s licensed for 25 inpatients. It has exceeded that number regularly throughout the delta variant surge.
Minor said the decrease could be a result of fall break, since hospital numbers decline regularly during that time. She said next week will be a better gauge of whether the hospital will continue to see a decline in cases.
“It’s too early to celebrate yet, but we’re hoping that this is the trajectory that we’re going to be staying on,” she said. “It’s kind of a good time to get adjusted and hopefully reconnect, and we have to see what next week brings.”
She said, however, that the patients coming into the hospital with COVID-19 continue to be much sicker than those infected at the beginning of the pandemic. But with area hospitals also experiencing a decline in cases, she said it has been easier to transfer patients in need of a higher level of care.
Last week, during a forum on WXMZ radio in Hartford, the hospital reported having difficulties in transferring patients, having to keep many of them at the OCH facility and continue treating them to the best of the hospital’s ability.
“This virus has been so unpredictable. We’re prepared to see surges as we … come back from fall break and go into the holiday season,” she said. “We are hoping that the Delta variant is behind us and more people will become vaccinated and kind of help keep these surges under control, but we will hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
