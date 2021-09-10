A team from the Kentucky National Guard is expected to arrive as soon as next week at Ohio County Healthcare to perform non-clinical duties at the hospital or at the hospital’s satellite locations.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 310 National Guard members would be sent to 21 hospitals to perform nonclinical duties. Those Guard members will join more than 100 others who are already working at hospitals in Bowling Green and eastern Kentucky.
Cece Robinson, director of community relations for Ohio County Healthcare, said hospital officials petitioned for National Guard support. National Guard personnel will perform functions such as answering phones, delivering supplies or acting as couriers.
That will free up nonclinical Ohio County Healthcare staff to handle similar tasks in the hospital’s COVID-19 treatment areas, Robinson said.
The National Guard team members will not be in decision-making roles at the hospital, Robinson said.
“They will be under the (direction) of Ohio County Healthcare administration, and all decisions will be made by our existing medical staff,” Robinson said. The National Guard team is “additional support in a very trying time in health care. This is good news.”
Beshear’s decision to send National Guard personnel to hospitals came as the number of available adult intensive care beds fell to a record low across the state.
According to the Associated Press, Beshear reported there were only 90 adult intensive care beds available in hospitals statewide. The state had 4,468 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Thursday, the Associated Press reported.
Ohio County’s average daily case rate was 92.3 cases per 100,000 people, putting the county in the “red” zone for cases and above the state average, according to the state’s COVID-19 web site.
Robinson said Ohio County Healthcare has set up a mobile COVID-19 emergency room annex to handle people who have tested positive for COVID or have symptoms. The hospital has set up two additional COVID treatment areas and has space to treat more patients with the virus.
“We continue to have high in-patient volume,” Robinson said. While the high-acuity units of the hospital have stayed full, “we have the capacity to care of COVID patients as needed.”
Later, Robinson said, “we have emergency management surge plans that would open up additional capacity to treat whatever medical needs our community would present.”
The National Guard team could be at the hospital as early as Monday, Robinson said.
“Ohio County Healthcare is grateful and pleased the governor has sent us this support,” she said.
