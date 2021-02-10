Travel + Leisure magazine, which bills itself as “The World’s Most Influential Travel Brand,” recently listed Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. among “12 Kentucky Distilleries All Bourbon Lovers Should Visit.”
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “The buzz and excitement generated from being featured in this major publication will translate into more visitors wanting to experience Green River, which means more ‘good’ money flowing into our local businesses.”
“Good money” is money from outside the community being spent here.
“Economic development first starts with a visit,” Calitri said. “Who knows, our next future business owner or resident might just come from someone touring the distillery and then discovering how great Owensboro is.”
He said, “Behind the scenes, there is a tremendous amount of effort and hustle from Jacob Call (master distiller and operations manager) and his team.”
KentuckyBourbonTrail.com says there are 18 distilleries on the trail.
So, not all were listed by the magazine.
The Bourbon Trail’s website says, “Get ready folks. This next stop extends your journey, but it is so worth the drive. Occupying the revived Charles Medley Distillery site, the Green River Distilling Co. has been distilling the best Kentucky Bourbon and Rye since resurrecting and reopening this historic distillery in 2016.”
The magazine says, “Learn how whiskey goes from grain to barrel and taste the spirits with the experts at Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro. After your tour, grab a drink at the cocktail lounge.”
The other 11 distilleries in the article are Wild Turkey, Lawrenceburg; Bulleit Distilling Co., Shelbyville; Jim Beam, Clermont; Maker’s Mark Distillery, Loretto; Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles; Buffalo Trace Distillery, Frankfort; Four Roses Distillery, Lawrenceburg; Angel’s Envy Distillery, Louisville; Castle & Key Distillery, Frankfort; Bardstown Bourbon Company, Bardstown; and Heaven Hill Distillery, Bardstown.
