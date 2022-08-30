Mammoth Cave National Park will receive approximately $6.5 million from the Great American Outdoors Act to rehabilitate about one mile of cave trail inside the cave starting this fall.
Because of the work, the park announced Monday that some of the cave tours will be closed temporarily.
The project will address visitor safety, tour experience and natural and cultural resource protection from the New Entrance to the Frozen Niagara entrance, a statement said. Deferred maintenance associated with these facilities is being addressed, according to park officials.
“The current trail has not seen any major improvements since the 1930s when the Civilian Conservation Corps constructed the path used today,” Superintendent Barclay Trimble said in a news release. “Once this project is complete, we will have a safer and more comfortable tour route and provide even better protection to the cave’s sensitive resources for the next generation of cave visitors.”
The rehabilitation project will harden the existing cave trail using concrete and paving stones and replace narrow stairways to improve both the visitor experience and emergency personnel access. New benches will be installed in the Fairy Ceiling gathering area. The Frozen Niagara section will see an improvement to overlooks in the main Drapery Room and Crystal Lake that are expected to enhance visibility of these features.
The exact date of construction has not been set but work is expected to begin in November and last until next summer.
During construction the Grand Avenue, Domes and Dripstones, Frozen Niagara, Introduction to Caving, and Wild Cave Tours will be unavailable. The park will remain open and offers other tours through Mammoth Cave that are unaffected by the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.