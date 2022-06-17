National Vet Help, which has an Evansville office, will be at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Jessie Hettinger, president of the VFW Auxiliary, said the group will be there to help veterans who are having trouble getting all the benefits they are entitled to.
