Lake Cumberland Regional Airport is advertising for construction proposals to install LED lighting along the the runway and taxiway. Bids for the $1.2 million project will be opened and publicly read at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at the airport, 500 W.O. Newell Drive.
Kellie Baker, airport manager, said LED lighting will be more energy efficient than current lighting. She pointed out the project is 100 percent funded by the state.
An LED lamp or LED light bulb is an electric light for use in light fixtures that produce light using one or more light-emitting diodes. A light-emitting diode is a semiconductor light source that emits light when current flows through it.
Lake Cumberland Regional Airport is a public use airport located three miles south of the central business district of Somerset The airport is owned by the city of Somerset and Pulaski County and serves the area around Lake Cumberland.
The airport is mostly used for general aviation. The $3 million federally funded terminal is a modern, passenger-friendly facility typical of a metropolitan airport.
The airport property covers an area of 288 acres at an elevation of 927 feet above mean sea level. It has one asphalt paved runway which measures 5,800 by 100 feet. Baker said the airport averages 60 aircraft operations a day over a year's time.
A Florida-based commuter airline operated out of Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, first to Nashville and then to Washington, D.C., for a little more than two years. It was subsidized with about $900,000 obtained by Congressman Hal Rogers from the U.S. Department of Transportation and $100,000 in local matching funds. No sustaining local source of funding developed before the federal funds were exhausted and the airline shut down February 19, 2010. Lake Cumberland Regional Airport currently does not have commercial service.
