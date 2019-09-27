Alliance proposes digging under Hopkins County roads

Hopkins County bridges can take you over rivers and above railroad tracks. But would you want to drive on top of a working coal mine?
Warrior Coal is asking the Hopkins County Fiscal Court for permission to dig under current county roads, after three rounds of tests earlier this year. The first proposed area would be Buntin Schoolhouse Road between Manitou and Veazey.
You probably wouldn't have to worry about lights popping out onto the roadway as you drive. Mine Engineer Ben Almon said this week the Cardinal Mine is an average 1,000 feet underground.
Almon told members of the county's transportation committee meeting that Warrior Coal would do “retreat mining.” That's different from the standard mining technique, with additional cuts made for more extraction.
“It does raise some possibility of subsidence,” Almon said, especially within the first few months of work. While he called that unlikely, he promised the company would pay for any road and drain repairs. And no drilling would occur in residential areas because of the potential of utility damage.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said miners normally remove 40-50% of the coal from a seam, leaving the rest as pillars for support. The proposed approach would, “on the way back out, take out another 15-20%,” he said.
Almon agreed with Whitfield. He said the planned approach would make the work more efficient for the company. He called the proposal a matter of staying competitive with other coal companies which do longwall mining.
“They take all the coal” with that method, Almon said. He cited one of Alliance Coal's longwall projects in West Virginia, which recently dug under an interstate.
The longer Alliance Coal works, the better off financially Hopkins County will be. The Cardinal Mine is the last operating mine in the county, and Almon estimates it has enough work to last until about 2044.
“If we're able to add this, we can probably sell an additional 350-400 thousand tons per year,” Almon said. Cardinal Mine currently produces between 5.5 million and 7 million tons. More production would mean more severance tax money for the county.
But Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood told Almon he wants Warrior Coal to pay a bond against potential damage. He called that protection for the county to make road repairs, should the company go bankrupt as some companies in eastern Kentucky have.
Almon said the company hopes to begin digging under county roads in October. But he said the new work would require adjustments in state permits, which could take six weeks.
The committee will review the proposal and a possible bond agreement at its next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
