Today is Thursday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2020. There are 364 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1935, Bruno Hauptmann went on trial in Flemington, New Jersey, on charges of kidnapping and murdering the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. (Hauptmann was found guilty, and executed.)
In 1942, the Philippine capital of Manila was captured by Japanese forces during World War II.
In 1959, the Soviet Union launched its space probe Luna 1, the first manmade object to fly past the moon, its apparent intended target.
In 1965, New York Jets owner Sonny Werblin signed University of Alabama quarterback Joe Namath to a contract reportedly worth $427,000.
In 1967, Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.
In 1981, police in Sheffield, England, arrested Peter Sutcliffe, who confessed to being the “Yorkshire Ripper,” the serial killer of 13 women.
In 2006, a methane gas explosion at the Sago Mine in West Virginia claimed the lives of 12 miners, but one miner, Randal McCloy, Jr., was eventually rescued. The roof of a skating rink collapsed in the German town of Bad Reichenhall, killing 15 people.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actress Cynthia Sikes is 66. Actress Gabrielle Carteris is 59. Movie director Todd Haynes is 59. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 57. Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is 49. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 42. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 41. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 34. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 27.
THOUGHT FOR TODAY: “Love doesn’t grow on trees like apples in Eden — it’s something you have to make. And you must use your imagination too.” — Joyce Cary, Anglo-Irish author (1888-1957).
