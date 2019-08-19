BELLEFONTE – A nurse went the extra mile to ensure his patient's comfort after a heart procedure was ordered.
Chris Beaver, a registered nurse at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Heart and Vascular Center, always strives to ensure that his patients are comfortable before procedures such as heart catheterizations.
“Chris is a fantastic, caring nurse.” said Kevin Compton, public relations manager for OLBH.
Beaver recently had a patient with erratic heartbeat who failed a stress test. OLBH Interventional Cardiologist Michele Friday ordered an immediate cath procedure to ensure the patient didn't have any blockages affecting his heart. The patient was nervous and began to discuss the subject of music with Beaver, who said he would play for him to help him relax.
“That patient said he was a musician and he was nervous, so that led to me playing music for him,” Beaver said. “We want to give patients the best experience they can, make them feel relaxed.”
“The musical talent that he possesses is a gift that he shares as a way of going that extra mile for our patients,” said Compton. “They very much appreciate it and we appreciate Chris.”
“It started with guitar, but I have a mandolin here and a banjo,” Beaver said. “If someone heard I had an instrument here I would play it. It kind of became a more often experience.”
The patient felt much more comfortable after Beaver performed and was able to have the procedure at ease thanks to Beaver, who has been a nurse for the last 15 years.
“The care that this hospital gives, you're not just a number,” Beaver said. “We try to make it as personal as we can.”
Beaver said he has been playing music since he was five and plays a dozen different instruments.
“I've done a few studio recordings in the past,” Beaver said.
Beaver said he shares a home with his wife and children completed with a music room.
“(The kids) have pretty good rhythm as well,” Beaver said. “I have a four year old and she's got really great rhythm, she will sing along to songs.”
