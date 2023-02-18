Bluegrass Middle School sixth grade students on Friday morning put their science knowledge to the test.
Those in science teacher James Price’s class were challenged to construct a small roller coaster made out of cut up pool noodles.
With this construction, it needed to be a certain length and a small marble needed to travel through it.
This was in conjunction with lessons being learned the past three weeks in Price’s class regarding Isaac Newton’s laws of motion.
“They’re looking at getting to apply science to real life,” Price said.
He said this project leads to students trying to reach a goal. However, they end up running into problems that they need to fix while also working together.
“Just because it doesn’t work right the first time, doesn’t mean your whole idea has to be scrapped,” Price said.
Once students finished their projects, three engineers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet who were visiting the school went to all the projects and gave their advice on how to possibly make it better.
The engineers then talked with the students about their careers and what they do.
Price said he wants to instill into the students that science and engineering are real, practical careers thawt can also be attained by them.
