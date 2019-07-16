LOUISVILLE — Police in Kentucky say the bodies of a man and a woman have been found in an apartment.
Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets the bodies of a man who appeared to be in his 60s and a woman who appeared to be in her 30s were found Sunday afternoon. Smiley says it appears the deaths occurred because of "unnatural means" and are being investigated as homicides. Autopsies are scheduled to determine how they died.
Police said they are investigating whether there was a relationship between the two and whether they lived in the apartment where they were found. Their names weren't released.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
