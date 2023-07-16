Nearly a decade after establishing the first legal distillery in Hardin County since Prohibition, Master Distiller Brent Goodin is ready to dabble in wine.

Boundary Oak Distillery in Radcliff is applying for a permit from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to establish what is called a small farm winery.

Ben Sheroan can be reached at 270-505-1403 or bsheroan@thenewsenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.