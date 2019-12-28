Beechcraft plant blast injures dozens
WICHITA, Kan. -- More than a dozen people were injured Friday when a nitrogen line ruptured at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, causing part of the building to collapse, authorities said.
Daniel Wegner, deputy fire chief for Sedgwick County, said the explosion happened at around 8 a.m. at the facility, which is in the eastern part of the city. John Gallagher, the county's emergency medical services director, said 11 people were taken to hospitals and four were treated at the scene. No one was killed, but one person has potentially serious injuries, he said.
Worker Robert Baker said he was inside the building when the explosion occurred but was on the opposite side of the facility. He told The Wichita Eagle that he saw the walls flex.
"There was dust and debris, even from the other side," said Baker, 36, who has worked at the plant for about a month. "Dirt in the air permeating through the walls coming down the hallways and stuff like that."
Kazakhstan plane crash kills at least 12
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A jetliner with 98 people aboard struggled to get airborne and crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people, authorities said.
The Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, hit a concrete wall and a two-story building soon after departing from Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city and former capital, airport officials said.
The aircraft's tail also struck the runway twice during takeoff, indicating that it struggled to get off the ground, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said.
Fifty-four people people were reported hospitalized with injuries, at least 10 of them in critical condition, officials said.
The cause of the predawn crash was unclear. Authorities quickly suspended all Bek Air and Fokker 100 flights in Kazakhstan while the investigation got underway.
One survivor said the plane started shaking less than two minutes after takeoff.
"At first, the left wing jolted really hard, then the right. The plane continued to gain altitude, shaking quite severely, and then went down," Aslan Nazaraliyev told The Associated Press by phone.
School system to excuse students who protest
FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- One of the largest school districts in the United States has announced that it will allow students one excused absence per school year to participate in civic activities such as protests.
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia plans to start allowing the absences Jan. 27, 2020, news outlets reported. The district is the largest school system in the state.
Students in seventh through 12th grades can use the day for "civic engagement activities" such as attending marches or meeting with lawmakers, according to district spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell.
The new policy was introduced by Fairfax School Board member Ryan McElveen, according to The Washington Post. He says the rule may be the first of its kind in the U.S.
"I think we're setting the stage for the rest of the nation with this," McElveen said. "It's a dawning of a new day in student activism, and school systems everywhere are going to have to be responsive to it."
But, some experts told the Post that skipping school to attend protests tends to favor liberal causes.
"Kids on the right who are active, they tend to be doing it by preparing to run for school board, or being aides in legislature," said Meira Levinson, a Harvard University professor who studies education.
