FBI: finds no link found between cyberattack and Navy base attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The FBI said Monday it has found no signs of any link between a cyberattack on computer systems of a Florida Panhandle city and last week's attack at the naval air station there in which a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others.
Officials in the city of Pensacola became aware of the cyberattack early Saturday, hours after Friday's shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. Much of the city's computer system remained offline Monday morning, and federal authorities were alerted to the cyberattack as a precaution.
The FBI tweeted in a brief statement that its initial investigation has not identified any connection between the cyberattack and the shooting. “Our preliminary investigation continues," the FBI statement said without elaboration.
Earlier Monday, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson asked for patience in a community still grieving over the shooting at the Navy installation,
City officials became aware of the cyberattack at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, several hours after Friday's shooting, said city spokeswoman, Kaycee Lagarde.
Trump, Dems reach tentative deal on North American trade pact
WASHINGTON — House Democrats have reached a tentative agreement with labor leaders and the White House over a rewrite of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal that has been a top priority for President Donald Trump.
“I’m hearing very good things, including from unions and others that it’s looking good. I hope they put it up to a vote, and if they put it up to a vote, it’s going to pass," Trump said Monday. “I’m hearing a lot of strides have been made over the last 24 hours, with unions and others."
“We’re close. We’re not quite finished yet. We’re within range,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday night. She briefed lawmakers on the negotiations earlier in the evening and said more meetings would follow Tuesday.
“We’re at a moment of truth," Pelosi said.
The tentative accord was revealed by a Democratic aide not authorized to discuss the talks and granted anonymity because the agreement is not official.
Details still need to be finalized and the U.S. Trade Representative will need to submit the implementing legislation to Congress. No vote has been scheduled.
Up to 13 feared dead in volcanic eruption off New Zealand
TAURANGA, New Zealand — A volcano off the New Zealand coast erupted Monday with a towering blast of ash and scalding steam as dozens of tourists were exploring its moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving eight others missing and feared dead, authorities said.
Helicopter crews landed on White Island despite the danger and helped evacuate the dozens of survivors, some of them critically injured.
Hours after the disaster, authorities said the site was still too dangerous for rescuers to search for the missing. But aircraft flew over the island repeatedly, and “no signs of life have been seen at any point,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
The missing and injured included New Zealanders and tourists from Australia, the U.S., China, Britain and Malaysia, the prime minister said. Some of those who were exploring White Island volcano were passengers from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas, docked on neighboring North Island.
