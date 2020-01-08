U.S.: Ex-Trump aide Flynn deserves up to 6 months in prison
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn deserves up to six months behind bars, the Justice Department said Tuesday, reversing its earlier position that he was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation with prosecutors.
The government's sentencing memo is a sharp rebuke to Flynn's new legal team, which for months has attacked special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and accused prosecutors of withholding information that the lawyers said was favorable to their client. A judge rejected those arguments last month.
Any prison sentence for Flynn would continue a precipitous fall for the former Army lieutenant general, who after a long career in Iraq and Afghanistan was entrusted with shaping the Trump administration's national security policy but became entangled early on in the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
HUD seeks to roll back Obama rule on housing desegregation
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration took steps Tuesday to roll back an Obama-era rule intended to ensure that communities confront and address racial segregation in housing, saying local governments have been overburdened by the requirements.
The proposed Department of Housing and Urban Development rule would redefine fair housing standards to place more emphasis on improving housing choice rather than reducing discrimination. It would reduce regulatory burdens and eliminate the assessment tool used to map racial segregation under the 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule.
Big study finds no strong sign linking baby powder & cancer
U.S. government-led research found no strong evidence linking baby powder with ovarian cancer in the largest analysis to look at the question.
The findings were called "overall reassuring" in an editorial published Tuesday with the study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The analysis involving 250,000 women isn't definitive but more conclusive research probably isn't feasible because a dwindling number of women use powder for personal hygiene, the editorial said.
"This represents the best data we have on the topic," said the study's lead author Katie O'Brien, a senior scientist at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
Health concerns about talcum powders have prompted thousands of U.S. lawsuits by women who claim asbestos in the powder caused their cancer.
Talc is a mineral similar in structure to asbestos, which is known to cause cancer, and they are sometimes obtained from the same mines. The cosmetics industry in 1976 agreed to make sure its talc products do not contain detectable amounts of asbestos.
Smaller studies investigating a possible link between talcum powder and cancer have had conflicting results, though most found no connection.
