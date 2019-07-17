Harris announces plan on drug prices as Democratic health-care debate intensifies
Sen. Kamala Harris announced a plan Tuesday intended to shrink prescription drug prices in the United States to the same levels as in other developed countries, making the announcement ahead of an appearance at an AARP forum expected to focus largely on health care.
Under Harris' plan, the Department of Health and Human Services would set a "fair price" for every drug that costs more in the United States than elsewhere, or whose price has increased more than inflation in a given year.
Pentagon nominee regrets Turkey's 'drift' from West
WASHINGTON — Army Secretary Mark Esper, President Donald Trump's nominee to become secretary of defense, told his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday he is troubled by Turkey's decision to defy the United States by acquiring Russian-made air defenses.
"It is very disheartening to see how they have drifted over the past several years," Esper said, citing the Turkish government's purchase of the S-400 air defense system that the Trump administration has said is likely to trigger U.S. economic sanctions and jeopardize Turkey's role in the NATO alliance, whose primary adversary is Russia.
At the White House, Trump took a more conciliatory approach to Turkey, asserting that it chose to buy from Russia because the Obama administrations refused to sell the Patriot air defense system "under any circumstance." In fact, talks between the U.S. and Turkey on a potential Patriot deal during the Obama years faltered on Turkey's insistence on technology transfer rights that would have allowed it eventually to make the missiles themselves. This ran afoul of the U.S. manufacturer's propriety interests in addition to any national security concerns.
Judge restricts social media use of Trump friend Roger Stone
WASHINGTON — No more Instagram for Roger Stone. Facebook and Twitter are out, too.
A federal judge barred Stone from posting on social media Tuesday after concluding that the longtime confidant of President Donald Trump repeatedly flouted her gag order. Stone, who is charged with lying in the Russia investigation, has used social media repeatedly to disparage the case against him and the broader election interference probe.
Though U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson did not send Stone to jail or find him in contempt, she made clear her anger over behavior that she said was more appropriate for middle school than a court of law.
"You've shown me that you're unwilling to stop talking about the investigation, which means that you're unwilling to conform your conduct to the orders of the court," the exasperated judge said as she wondered aloud "what am I supposed to do" with Stone.
