5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire
CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy is being credited with saving 13 people from a Chicago house fire.
Residents say Jayden Espinosa awoke to smoke and flames just before 4 a.m. Saturday and alerted others to the danger.
Seven adults and six children who lived in the 2 1/2-story brick home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood were left homeless. No injuries were reported.
Nicole Peeples says that without the boy's warning, "I don't think we would have survived."
Peeples says she smelled no smoke and "the fire alarms never went off. I'm so glad he was there."
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Residents say the home was destroyed.
Rescuers evacuate 700 passengers from flooded India train
NEW DELHI — Rescuers in India on Saturday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country's home minister said.
A statement by India's disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks.
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all of the passengers had been rescued safely.
The National Disaster Response Force and the navy earlier launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move. The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 56 miles from Mumbai.
The train had departed from Mumbai around 8:15 p.m. Friday before it got stuck at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Police arrest Scottish rape suspect who may have faked death
SALINAS, Calif. — A Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.
Kim Vincent Avis, 55, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week and is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cmdr. Kathy Pallozolo with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said. The Associated Press has identified him as Kim Gordon.
Gordon's 17-year-old son reported that his father vanished Feb. 25 after going for a nighttime swim in treacherous waters in Monterey. Searchers found no trace of Gordon at Monastery Beach, sometimes dubbed "Mortuary Beach" for its deadly reputation.
After three days of intense searching, detectives began to suspect a hoax.
They say the son's account lacked crucial details, and he couldn't explain how the two got to California's central coast after traveling by air from Scotland to Los Angeles.
"There was a lack of detail," sheriff's Capt. John Thornburg said at the time. "The son, who reported it, couldn't even tell us where he went in under the water."
Gordon's son was returned to Scotland with the help of Monterey County Child Protective Services. He did not face charges for filing a false report.
Gordon, who is from the Edinburgh area, is wanted on 24 counts of rape in Scotland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.