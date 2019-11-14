U.S. superbug infections rising, but deaths are falling
NEW YORK — Drug-resistant “superbug” infections have been called a developing nightmare that could set medicine back a century, making conquered germs once again untreatable.
So there’s some surprising news in a report released Wednesday: U.S. superbug deaths appear to be going down.
About 36,000 Americans died from drug-resistant infections in 2017, down 18% from an estimated 44,000 in 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated. The decline is mainly attributed to an intense effort in hospitals to control the spread of particularly dangerous infections.
“We are pushing back in a battle we were losing,” said Michael Kirsch, a pharmacist at AdventHealth Tampa, a Florida hospital that has seen lower superbug infection rates. “I would not by any means declare success.”
Indeed, though deaths are going down, nonfatal infections grew nationally from 2.6 million in 2013 to 2.8 million in 2017. Some worrisome new germs are emerging. And superbugs are appearing much more often outside of hospitals, the report says.
California sued over law to put women on boards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s first-in-the-nation law requiring publicly held companies to put women on their boards of directors is facing a second legal challenge.
The law requires publicly traded companies to have at least one woman on their boards by the end of this year. By 2021, boards with five members must have two women, while those with six directors must have three.
The Pacific Legal Foundation provided The Associated Press with the lawsuit it filed in federal court Wednesday, arguing that the law violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The libertarian group wants to block such laws in California and other states. Similar proposals have been introduced in Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Washington state, the group said.
Illinois ultimately enacted a pared-down law this year requiring publicly traded companies to report the demographics of their boards and plans for promoting diversity to the state each year.
Study on banking culture disputed
NEW YORK — Scientists say they were unable to confirm a highly publicized 2014 study that suggested banking culture can promote dishonesty.
They said their own lab experiments with bankers in the Middle East and Asia Pacific turned out differently. They reported Wednesday in the journal Nature that their results may mean the original report doesn’t apply worldwide.
In response, the authors of the original work pointed to several differences between the two studies and stressed that they never intended to imply that all banks have a problematic business culture.
The 2014 study concluded that the bank employees it tested were not inherently dishonest, but that they could be nudged in that direction by the culture of their jobs. The researchers didn’t disclose where the employees worked because of a confidentiality agreement.
