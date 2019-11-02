President Trump changes primary residence to Florida
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will follow in the well-trod path of many other septuagenarian New Yorkers who have been drawn to Florida’s year-round warmth, sunshine and low taxes.
Trump tweeted late Thursday that he will make Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after leaving the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York. The move also safely ensconces Trump in the glitzy world of Palm Beach and away from the protests of solidly Democratic Manhattan.
Trump, who was born in New York and whose developer-turned-reality-star persona was honed there, said the city “will always have a special place in my heart!” But he complained that he had been “treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state” despite paying “millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year.”
“In the end it will be best for all concerned,” he tweeted.
The move marked the first concrete step by Trump to contemplate his post-presidency at a time when he is embroiled in an impeachment fight in Washington and a trying reelection campaign next year. Trump said he hopes the White House remains his home for another five years, but that Florida would be his primary residence.
Armed man at Missouri Walmart pleads guilty to lesset charge
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who caused panic at a Missouri Walmart when he walked inside wearing body armor and carrying loaded weapons in what he described as an effort to test his right to bear arms pleaded guilty to making a false report Friday after initially being charged with a more serious terrorist-related felony.
Dmitriy Andreychenko, 21, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge after originally being charged with making a terrorist threat.
Police arrested Andreychenko on Aug. 8 after he filmed himself walking through the store with the weapons, prompting shoppers and employees to leave. The incident came just days after 22 people were killed during an attack at another Walmart in El Paso, Texas. An off-duty firefighter held Andreychenko at gunpoint until officers arrived.
Chicago teachers, students return to classrooms after strike
CHICAGO — Chicago teachers and more than 300,000 students affected by an 11-day strike returned to classrooms Friday amid a tentative agreement that ended the walkout and is expected to shape education in the nation’s third-largest city for the next five years.
The outcome came at a cost, though. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said “nobody wins,” noting the hardships that students and their families endured during the walkout.
The outlined agreement shows both sides secured key victories and fell short on other priorities.
Experts said those details also will inform teachers unions and school districts as a national wave of activism by educators is expected to continue.
The union’s 25,000 members still must vote on the tentative agreement accepted by their 700 elected delegates late Wednesday night. Union officials haven’t discussed a timeline for that process yet.
Students and teachers returned to classrooms Friday.
Lightfoot said Friday that she wants to focus on getting schools back to normal. But some effects on students are irreversible.
Strike-related damage included athletes who were blocked from state playoff competition in volleyball, golf and cross country. The state athletic board blocked cross country athletes’ last-ditch appeal Friday, saying teams that didn’t compete during regional rounds held during the strike cannot resume their seasons now that classes are back in session.
A handful of high school football teams were spared that fate on Wednesday, when the district began allowing them to practice under the watchful eye of non-union coaches. The decision preserved their ability to play in Saturday’s opening playoff round.
Academically, Chicago kids will lose a net six days of school time, and their school year likely will be extended in June. Lightfoot and Sharkey agreed Thursday that only five of the 11 strike days will be made up. Teachers will be paid for those five additional days.
Juniors also couldn’t take scheduled PSAT tests this week and will have to use April scores on the SAT for National Merit Scholarship consideration.
