J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Johnson & Johnson on Friday recalled a single batch of its baby powder as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.
The recalled lot covers 33,000 bottles, which were distributed last year.
J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle during routine testing and notified the company on Thursday. J&J said it immediately began investigating with the FDA.
"The FDA's testing on prior occasions, and as recently as last month, found no asbestos," said spokesman Ernie Knewitz.
J&J said it was checking where the bottles were shipped, if the tested bottle is counterfeit or authentic and whether the sample might have been contaminated during testing.
The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby talcum powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to inhaling asbestos fibers.
Trudeau may lose power in Canada
TORONTO — Ian Bremmer remembers the first time he met Justin Trudeau, at the annual gathering of elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Bremmer, a prominent foreign policy expert, said Canada's party at the world economic forum is usually "the sleepiest thing you could do." It is typically held at a second-tier hotel, and if you go, it's because you're on the way someplace else. But in early 2016, Canada's new leader, tall and trim, the son of the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrived.
"It was insane. Everyone wanted to be there. He was the superstar on the global stage that year," said Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group.
Polls show Trudeau could lose to his Conservative Party rival in national elections on Monday.
A combination of scandal and high expectations has damaged his prospects.
Last month, photos of Trudeau in blackface and brownface when he was younger surfaced, casting doubt on his judgment. And the boyishly handsome 47-year-old was tarnished by a scandal that erupted earlier this year, when his former attorney general said he pressured her to halt the prosecution of a Quebec company. Trudeau has said he was standing up for jobs.
Blast at Afghan mosque kills 62
KABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion rocked a mosque in eastern Afghanistan as dozens of people gathered for Friday prayers, causing the roof to collapse and killing 62 worshippers, provincial officials said. The attack underscored the record-high number of civilians dying in the country's 18-year war.
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar Province, said the militant attack wounded 36 others. He said it was not immediately clear if the mosque was attacked by a suicide bomber or by some other type of bombing.
"Both men and children are among those killed and wounded in the attack," he said.
Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, strongly condemned the attack on his official Twitter account. "The Afghan government strongly condemns today's suicide attack in a mosque in Nangarhar province," he tweeted.
"The Taliban and their partners heinous crimes continue to target civilians in time of worship," he added.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially Nangarhar province.
