Clinton makes the case for reinstating an assault weapons ban
Former President Bill Clinton on Thursday pressed his case to reinstate an assault weapons ban in an essay published a day after President Donald Trump had dismissed the idea by saying there is "no political appetite" to do so.
In his essay, published by Time magazine, Clinton called for reviving the now-expired provision from the 1994 crime bill passed during his presidency, pointing to the military-style assault weapons that were used in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend.
"America is reacting as we have come to expect in the wake of mass shootings," Clinton wrote. "Thoughts and prayers are offered, as they should be. Communities come together, as they should, in vigils to remember those lost and injured and to remind ourselves that we shouldn't keep letting this happen. Elected officials speak about the need for change.
"But the tragedies do keep happening, while the one thing that we know can reduce the number and the death tolls of mass shootings has not been done: reinstituting the ban on assault weapons and the limit on high-capacity magazines that was in effect from 1994 to 2004."
Trump says he may commute Blagojevich's prison sentence
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was seriously considering commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois.
Blagojevich is seven years into a 14-year sentence for convictions in 2010 tied to trying to sell President Barack Obama's vacated Senate seat, as well as other campaign finance violations, and Trump said he thought Blagojevich "was treated unbelievably unfairly."
"His name is Rod Blagojevich," Trump said, speaking to members of the media aboard Air Force One as he returned from a visit to El Paso. "And I'm thinking about commuting his sentence."
Trump has considered pardoning Blagojevich before, including roughly a year ago in 2018, when he became obsessed with his authority, as president, to offer pardons. More recently, Jesse Jackson and his son, former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., urged Trump to pardon Blagojevich.
The president knows Blagojevich from his time on "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2010, which Trump hosted.
Ivanka Trump to promote women's initiative in South America
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump will travel to South America in September to focus on issues that make it difficult for women in developing countries to prosper financially, including lack of access to credit and limits on employment.
President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser plans to visit Paraguay and Argentina to promote the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a program started six months ago, by focusing on three key areas: job training, financial assistance and encouraging legal and regulatory changes.
During the trip, aides said Ivanka Trump will advocate for laws and other changes that will allow women to access courts and other institutions, build credit, own and inherit property, travel freely and work the same jobs as men.
