Ex-Trump campaign official Gates gets 45 days in jail
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to 45 days in jail despite what she said was “extraordinary” cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and other Justice Department investigations.
The jail sentence, which U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said was needed to deter others and to reflect the seriousness of his crimes, is to be served intermittently during three years of probation that she also imposed.
The sentence resolves one of the lingering open court cases arising from Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign. Gates is now the fourth Trump associate to receive at least some time behind bars because of the probe, though his sentence is far less than the punishment he could have faced when he was first charged and reflected the judge’s efforts to balance his crimes against the help he’s given the government in the last two years.
Senate sends Trump defense bill with federal parental leave
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday voted to send to President Donald Trump an annual defense policy bill that combines a $738 billion Pentagon budget blueprint with legislation to provide federal employees with 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
The sweeping 86-8 vote followed easy passage last week by the Democratic-controlled House, whose negotiators were then forced to yield on numerous provisions seeking to rein in Trump after weeks of arduous House-Senate negotiations.
The annual defense measure has passed every year since the Kennedy administration, invariably as a traditionally bipartisan effort. Trump has said he'll sign the bill, which delivers a 3.1% pay raise for Pentagon personnel, the largest in more than a decade.
The compromise between the Democratic-controlled House and the GOP-held Senate broke free after Republicans agreed to accept a Democratic demand — endorsed by Trump in end-stage negotiations — for the landmark parental leave provision. Negotiators also endorsed Trump's call for a new “space force” — a provision previously backed by the House on a bipartisan basis.
Ford to add 3,000 jobs in Detroit area
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs and electric and autonomous vehicles.
The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, where 2,700 jobs will be added during the next three years. Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, where 300 new jobs will be added.
Hiring will begin next year for the jobs that will pay on average about $61,000 a year.
The large investment comes as the U.S. new vehicle sales cycle has peaked and appears to be leveling off around 17 million vehicles per year. But Ford needs to make the investment in new products in an effort to increase its market share and prepare for a shift to new propulsion and autonomous vehicle technologies.
