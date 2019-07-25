Judge blocks Trump asylum restrictions at U.S.-Mexico border
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to stop denying asylum to anyone who transits through another country to reach the U.S. border, marking the latest legal defeat for a president waging an all-out battle to stem the flow of migrants entering from Mexico.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco came hours after another federal judge in Washington, D.C., let the 9-day-old policy stand. The California judge's preliminary injunction halts the policy while the lawsuit plays out in court.
The new policy denies asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without seeking protection there. Most crossing the Mexican border are from Central America, but it would apply to all nationalities except countries that border the U.S.
Police: Tower tried to repossess car with family inside
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have filed multiple charges against a tow truck driver who tried to repossess a car with a family still inside it.
Prince William County Police say 23-year-old Mohamed Zyoud of Woodbridge also tried to hit the car owner with his truck and punched him in the face before unhooking the car and driving away.
A police statement says Zyoud hooked the car to his tow truck on July 18 while a woman, two children and a dog were inside.
Now he's jailed on $20,000 bond on charges of attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit-and-run.
As the nation's opioid crisis grew, the pills got stronger
WASHINGTON — In 2012, as the death toll from the nation's opioid crisis mounted, drug companies shipped out enough of the powerful and addictive painkillers for every man, woman and child in the U.S. to have nearly a 20-day supply.
In some counties, mostly in Appalachia, it was well over 100 days.
An Associated Press analysis of drug distribution data released as a result of lawsuits against the industry also found that the amount of opioids as measured by total potency continued to rise early this decade even as the number of pills distributed began to dip.
The reason: Doctors were prescribing — and the industry was supplying — stronger pills.
The AP found that the overall amount of opioid medication shipped to pharmacies, medical providers and hospitals increased 55% from 2006 through 2012. The number of pills rose significantly over that period, too — but that increase was lower, about 44%. (The amount of medication was calculated using a standard measure of potency known as a morphine milligram equivalent, or MME.)
In 2006 and 2007, the counties at the very top of the list of those receiving the most opioids were scattered about the eastern half of the U.S. By 2012, they were all in the Appalachian region. And the numbers were up dramatically.
