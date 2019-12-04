Sen. Paul offering bill to combat student loan debt
FRANKFORT -- U.S. Sen. Rand Paul wants to combat the rising debt load engulfing college students by allowing families to use their retirement savings to pay off their loans.
The Kentucky Republican introduced federal legislation late Monday that would allow students to dip into retirement accounts to help pay for college or make monthly debt payments. Under his bill, individuals could to take up to $5,250 -- tax and penalty free -- from their 401(k) or IRA each year, and their parents could divert thousands more.
Americans collectively owe about $1.5 trillion in student loans -- more than twice the total of a decade ago. On average, last year's graduates owed about $29,200 each, leaving college with a long-lasting financial burden, Paul said.
Former prosecutor: Corrupt congressman got a 'great' deal
SAN DIEGO -- California Rep. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single charge of conspiring with his wife to use at least $150,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses under a plea deal that a former federal prosecutor called "great" for the congressman who had faced 60 counts.
The six-term Republican showed no emotion in the courtroom when he changed his plea to guilty and admitted he and his wife Margaret misused at least $25,000 in campaign money every year from 2010 to 2016. The charge carries up to a five-year sentence, but the deal calls for prosecutors to recommend much less when a judge sentences him in March.
Former prosecutor Jason Forge said under the terms of the deal it's likely Hunter will serve about a year in prison and perhaps less.
"I think if you decide to do a high-profile public corruption case, you have to set up an impervious example and they fell far short of this with this plea agreement," said Forge.
"Ï would rather go down fighting than agree to this," he added. "He got a great deal."
Trump says 2020 G7 summit will be held at Camp David retreat
LONDON -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll host next year's Group of Seven summit at the Camp David presidential retreat, a second choice he's reluctantly embracing after being pressured into nixing plans to host the gathering at one of his private Florida resorts.
The White House had announced plans in October to host the G-7, scheduled for June 10-12, at his Trump National Doral resort near Miami. But he reversed course after bipartisan concern that he'd violate a clause in the Constitution that prohibits presidents from accepting gifts or payments from governments.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said at the time that Trump's hotel was "far and away" the best choice after officials scouted locations in eight states in search of a venue to host the leaders of the world's major industrial economies.
