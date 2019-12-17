U.S. troop drawdown in Afghanistan possible, Graham says
KABUL, Afghanistan — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Donald Trump may announce an American troop drawdown from Afghanistan before the year's end, which would likely begin next year.
Graham, speaking from the Afghan capital of Kabul, said the president could reduce troop numbers to 8,600, down from the current estimated 12,000.
‘"If President Trump decides in the next few weeks to reduce our forces below the 12,000 we have, I could support that," he said.
"The Afghan security forces are getting more capable," said Graham. “As they achieve capability, the number of U.S. forces necessary can go down.”
Despite his past reluctance to embrace a troop withdrawal, Graham said he supports Trump's expected drawdown. That's because Graham says 8,600 U.S. troops would be sufficient to guarantee “Afghanistan never becomes a launching pad for another attack against the United States homeland.”
Trump threatens to bypass debate commission
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump made clear Monday that he intends to participate in at least three general election debates, but he is threatening to sidestep the nonprofit group charged with running them.
“I look very much forward to debating whoever the lucky person is who stumbles across the finish line in the little watched Do Nothing Democrat Debates," Trump tweeted Monday morning after The New York Times reported that he was considering skipping them entirely.
Trump said his record “is so good" that “perhaps I would consider more than 3 debates." But he also complained, without evidence, that the Commission on Presidential Debates is “stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers" and threatened to bypass them.
“As President, the debates are up ... to me, and there are many options, including doing them directly & avoiding the nasty politics of this very biased Commission," Trump wrote, adding that he would “make a decision at an appropriate time."
Supreme Court won't review decision that protected homeless from tickets
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will not review a lower court decision that protected those experiencing homelessness from being ticketed for sleeping and camping on city sidewalks and parks if no other shelter is available.
Without comment or noted dissent, the court turned down a petition from Boise, Idaho, whose law against camping and sleeping on sidewalks was struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit as a violation of the Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
The 9th Circuit decision applies in nine Western states, including California, where cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco have seen the population of those experiencing homelessness explode because of soaring housing prices and income inequality.
The 9th Circuit said the Eighth Amendment "prohibits the imposition of criminal penalties for sitting, sleeping, or lying outside on public property for homeless individuals who cannot obtain shelter."
The decision added that "just as the state may not criminalize the state of being homeless in public places, the state may not criminalize conduct that is an unavoidable consequence of being homeless - namely sitting, lying, or sleeping on the streets."
