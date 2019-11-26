Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree
WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump opened the holiday season in the nation's capital Monday by accepting delivery of the official White House Christmas tree.
Members of the U.S. Marine Band played "O Christmas Tree" as a pair of horses named Cash and Ben trotted up the White House driveway pulling a green carriage that carried an 18 ½-foot Douglas fir. The towering tree will become the centerpiece of Christmas in the White House Blue Room.
The first lady appeared moments later, escorted by a military aide, and smiled, waved and chatted up the top-hatted men holding tight to the reins. She walked around the carriage and paused to look at the tree before posing for photos with the Pennsylvania farmer who donated it.
Mrs. Trump wished everyone a "Merry Christmas" before going back inside the White House.
Conan the dog gets hero's welcome at White House after raid
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise that President Donald Trump heaped on it Monday at the White House.
Conan, a Belgian Malinois, seemed much more interested in the head scratches it was getting from Mike Pence, repeatedly looking up at the vice president in search of more attention.
Trump used a slew of adjectives to describe Conan, which was injured when it was exposed to electric wires in the late October raid while chasing al-Baghdadi at the terrorist's compound in northwest Syria. "Incredible." "Brilliant." "Smart." "Ultimate fighter." "Very special." "Tough cookie."
Harris to propose doubling mental health treatment beds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants to double the number of mental health treatment beds available across the country and increase access to virtual mental health counseling.
Harris will roll out her mental health platform Monday at a South Carolina event with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, who has spoken about his own mental health struggles. Much of Harris' plan includes elements she's teased on the campaign trail, where she frequently says Americans need to put just as much attention on health from the "neck up" as from the neck down.
"Instead of letting people silently suffer from depression, from drug addiction, from suicidal thoughts, we need to bring this out of the shadow and discuss it and put resources into it, get rid of the stigma," the senator from California told a crowd in Iowa this month.
Harris' plan, released by the campaign, lists South Carolina, Iowa and Nevada, all early voting states, as priority states for increasing mental health treatment beds. It also lists Michigan, a key swing state.
South Carolina, where Harris will roll out the plan, is one of the worst states for access to mental health care, according to rankings by the nonprofit organization Mental Health America.
