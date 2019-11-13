Carter recovering after brain surgery
ATLANTA -- Former President Jimmy Carter was recovering Tuesday following surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls.
A statement from his spokeswoman said there were no complications from the procedure, performed at Emory University Hospital for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain's surface.
Carter, 95, will remain in the hospital for observation, said Deanna Congileo, his spokeswoman at the Carter Center.
The statement said the Carters thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received, and Congileo doesn't anticipate making more announcements until he's released.
It was unclear how long Carter might be hospitalized, said his pastor, the Rev. Tony Lowden.
Gómez elected 1st Hispanic to lead U.S. Catholic bishops
BALTIMORE -- Archbishop José Gómez of Los Angeles, an immigrant from Mexico, pledged to push for a more welcoming immigration system after winning election Tuesday as the first Hispanic to head the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
"I'm humbled by your support," said Gómez, whose predominantly Hispanic archdiocese of 4 million Catholics is the largest in the U.S. "I think it is a blessing for the Latino community."
The issue of immigration is personal to Gómez, who has relatives and friends on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. He described the situation at the border as a "tragedy" and said he witnessed the "suffering of the people there" during visits to south Texas cities last year.
Stone trial testimony ends with talk of outreach to Kushner
WASHINGTON -- Testimony in the colorful trial of Roger Stone -- featuring talk of dognapping and Godfather references -- wrapped up Tuesday with a top Trump campaign official telling jurors that Stone tried to contact Jared Kushner to "debrief" him about hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
While Stone's trial in Washington didn't produce the bombshells about President Donald Trump that some expected, the testimony over the last week reinforced that those at the highest ranks of the Trump campaign were eager to gather information about WikiLeaks' plan to release the damaging emails and saw Stone -- who had repeatedly inferred he had inside information about those plans -- as the best person to gather that intelligence.
Stone, a longtime Trump friend and ally, is charged with witness tampering and lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks about the damaging material during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Stone, who has denied wrongdoing, did not testify. His attorneys rested after playing a tape of his congressional testimony. Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.
Throughout the trial, prosecutors used Stone's own text messages and emails -- some of which appeared to contradict his congressional testimony -- to lay out their case that he lied to Congress and threatened a witness.
Rick Gates, who was Trump's deputy campaign chairman and became a key cooperator in the special counsel's Russia probe, told jurors he received a text message from Stone on June 15, 2016, asking for Kushner's contact information. He said Stone wanted to "debrief" Kushner on developments about the hacked emails. Kushner was a senior campaign adviser at the time.
Gates did not say if Stone received Kushner's information. Kushner's attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment.
"If anybody can make it through this Jimmy Carter can. His will to serve is greater than his will to give up," said Lowden.
The Carter Center said the bleeding was related to Carter's recent falls. He used a walker during his most recent public appearance.
The first fall, in the spring, required hip replacement surgery. He hit his head falling again on Oct. 6 and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21.
Carter's wife of 73 years, Rosalynn Carter, is with him at the hospital, Lowden said. "She won't leave his side," Lowden said.
Large bleeds, usually after major trauma, can be life-threatening. But often, especially in elderly patients, the injury is a slow leak that takes a while to build up until initial symptoms such as headaches and confusion appear, said Dr. Lola B. Chambless, associate professor of neurological surgery at Vanderbilt University.
"It's very typical in this setting to see these develop a few weeks or even a month or so after a fall," said Chambless, who has not treated Carter.
To relieve pressure, surgeons most commonly drill one or two small holes through the skull to drain the leakage site. Larger bleeds causing more severe pressure may require removing a piece of skull.
Gómez, 67, has been vice president of the bishops' conference for the past three years. He is considered a practical-minded conservative in terms of church doctrine but has made clear his disappointment over key immigration-control policies adopted by the Trump administration.
