Taliban defends Kabul bombing
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban on Tuesday defended their suicide bombing against an international compound in the Afghan capital that killed at least 16 people and wounded 119, almost all local civilians, just hours after a U.S. envoy said he and the militant group had reached a deal “in principle” to end America’s longest war.
Angry Kabul residents whose homes were shredded in the explosion climbed over the buckled blast wall and set part of the compound, a frequent Taliban target, on fire. Thick smoke rose from the Green Village, home to several foreign organizations and guesthouses, whose location has become a peril to nearby local residents as well.
Alabama teen admits to killing family, authorities say
ELKMONT, Ala. — A 14-year-old boy admitted to killing five members of his family, including his three younger siblings, in a slaying that rattled a small Alabama town, authorities said Tuesday.
Limestone County sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young said the boy called 911 at about 11 p.m. Monday. He met deputies on the driveway and told them he heard gunshots upstairs while he was in the basement and he ran out the door. The teen later confessed to being the one who pulled the trigger, Young said.
"Upon being confronted with some of the inconsistencies, he did admit to shooting the five family members. All five were family members and all five lived in the residence," Young said.
The suspect's 6-month-old brother, 5-year-old sister and 6-year-old brother were among the victims. The adult victims were identified as the 38-year-old father of the suspect and the teen's 35-year-old stepmother. In a later statement, the sheriff's office said the children were stepsiblings of the suspect.
He faces murder charges and is being held in a juvenile detention facility. Young said he could face adult charges, including capital murder.
Authorities didn't describe any possible motive. They did not release the teen's name because he is a juvenile. The Associated Press is not naming the adult victims because that would identify the underage suspect.
The boy later led investigators to a 9 mm handgun tossed on the side of the road near the residence, investigators said. The sheriff's office said the weapon was in the home illegally, but did not elaborate.
Teen legally blind after limited diet
An extreme case of "fussy eating" caused blindness in a teenager from the United Kingdom, according to a new report published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
When Denize Atan, the study's lead author, met the 17-year-old boy at Bristol Eye Hospital, his eyesight had been deteriorating for two years. But what shocked her most was "how long the patient's eating behaviour had persisted," Atan wrote in an email to The Post Tuesday. "By the time I first met him, he had followed the same diet for (approximately seven) years."
The teen, who has not been named, told doctors that since elementary school, "he had a daily portion of fries from the local fish and chip shop and snacked on Pringles (Kellogg), white bread, processed ham slices and sausage," the study said.
