Cliffs, jungle a big hurdle for feds in Hawaii copter crash
HONOLULU — The remote and rugged terrain on the Hawaiian island of Kauai where a sightseeing helicopter crashed, killing all seven people aboard, could make it difficult or even impossible to piece together what led to the wreck.
Federal investigators who arrived Sunday are calling the inaccessible area of steep cliffs and thick jungle canopies one of the most challenging crash sites they have seen.
Getting a team to the actual site was proving to be one of the initial challenges, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss said Monday.
“The logistics of this particular site are very challenging, even by NTSB standards,” Weiss said. “I can't exaggerate the difficulty of the terrain.”
Before the helicopter crashed on a mountaintop Thursday, it was set to tour the rugged Na Pali Coast, the picturesque and remote northern shoreline of Kauai that was featured in the film “Jurassic Park."
With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The past year’s population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. grew from 2018 to 2019 by almost a half percent, or about 1.5 million people, with the population standing at 328 million this year, according to population estimates.
That's the slowest growth rate in the U.S. since 1917 to 1918, when the nation was involved in World War I, said William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.
For the first time in decades, natural increase — the number of births minus the number of deaths — was less than 1 million in the U.S. due to an aging population of Baby Boomers, whose oldest members entered their 70s within the past several years. As the large Boomer population continues to age, this trend is going to continue.
McDonald's denies employee wrote expletive on officer's cup
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — McDonald's is disputing allegations that one of the restaurant's workers wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup that was given to a Kansas police officer who stopped there on his way to work.
Dana Cook, the owner of a McDonald’s in Junction City, said in a written statement that the restaurant has security video that proves none of its employees wrote the words. Cook did not speculate about who may have written them before Herington's police chief posted a picture of the cup on Facebook.
Chief Brian Hornaday's Facebook post about the cup has since been removed and he now says he's “looking further into this matter" with McDonald's.
In the Facebook post, he said one of his officers was handed the cup Saturday when he went through the McDonald's drive-through in Junction City, which is near Fort Riley.
"This behavior has been, is and always will be wrong," Hornaday said in his initial post.
He didn't immediately return an email message Monday from The Associated Press.
