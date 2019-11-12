GOP Rep. King retiring, giving Dems new 2020 target
WASHINGTON — Rep. Peter King, a moderate Republican who has represented a Long Island congressional district for nearly 30 years, announced Monday he won't seek reelection, enhancing Democrats' chances to grab yet another suburban House seat as they defend their majority in 2020.
The decision comes days after voters flocked to Democratic candidates in state elections in Kentucky and Virginia, underscoring Republican vulnerability in a suburban revolt against President Donald Trump.
But in the latest indication that congressional Republicans are rallying behind Trump for now, King said he will oppose Democratic efforts to impeach Trump. King also opposed Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998.
"In the coming weeks and during the next year I intend to vote against President Trump's impeachment and will support the President's bid for re-election," King said.
The 14-term congressman, 75, said in a Facebook post that he's retiring because he wants "flexibility to spend more time" with his children and grandchildren "after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C."
Trump Jr. talk marked by anger over no Q&A
LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump Jr.'s appearance Sunday at a university to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported .
Members of the audience of about 450 people at the University of California, Los Angeles, were angry that Trump and his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, declined to take questions because of time constraints, the Guardian reported. Trump was at UCLA to promote his new book "Triggered: How The Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us."
After initially being greeted with shouts of "USA! USA!" members of the audience eventually turned to louder, openly hostile chants of "Q and A! Q and A!" after they were told he would not take questions.
The Guardian said that Trump told the audience that taking questions from the floor risked creating soundbites that left wing social media posters would abuse and distort.
Guilfoyle told audience members that they were being rude.
Shortly thereafter, she and Trump left the stage.
Uber CEO walks back comment on Saudi writer's slaying
NEW YORK — Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is being criticized for calling the murder of a Washington Post columnist "a mistake" and comparing it to the death of a pedestrian struck by one of the company's autonomous vehicles.
Khosrowshahi later said he regretted his comments, made during an interview with Axios on HBO. He tweeted Monday that there's no forgiving or forgetting what happened to the journalist Jamal Khashoggi and he was wrong to call it a mistake.
Critics say Khosrowshahi is downplaying Khashoggi's grisly murder to placate one of the company's biggest investors.
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, known as The Public Investment Fund, holds about $1.9 billion worth of Uber stock, making it the company's fifth largest stakeholder. Its managing director, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, sits on Uber's board.
Officials with the U.S. and the United Nations suspect that Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in Khashoggi's slaying. Prince Mohammed has said he takes full responsibility but denied ordering the killing, calling the slaying "a mistake" in an interview in September.
