Climate change activists block Washington's streets
WASHINGTON — Hundreds of activists blocked major intersections across the nation's capital on Monday, demanding immediate government action on climate change.
Under the banner of ShutDownDC, a broad coalition of activist groups sought to bring the morning traffic in Washington to a standstill.
The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 26 people who were blocking the entrance to a major tunnel.
Elsewhere, about three blocks from the White House, activists parked a yellow and pink sailboat in the middle of the intersection with several protesters handcuffed to the frame.
Russell Gray, a member of the activist group Extinction Rebellion, said his group was OK with upsetting people "as long as they're thinking about climate change."
"We're here to disrupt business as usual," Gray said. "We feel that's our only recourse."
U.S. soldier arrested on charge of sharing bomb instructions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they arrested an Army soldier who they accused of discussing with an FBI informant a possible bomb attack within the United States as well as the targeting of left-leaning activists and a media organization.
Jarrett William Smith, a 24-year-old private first class infantry soldier from South Carolina stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested Saturday and later charged with one count of sharing bomb-making instructions online. During his first court appearance on Monday, the magistrate ordered that he remain in custody pending a detention hearing on Thursday.
His defense attorney, Thomas Bartee, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.
A criminal complaint alleges that Smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning "antifa" activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone. They accuse him of posting on Facebook that he was interested in traveling to Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group known as Azov Batallion.
Court papers say Smith also suggested targeting a major news network with a car bomb. The news network was not identified.
Afghan officials: 40 civilians killed in anti-Taliban raid
KABUL, Afghanistan — Anti-Taliban raids by Afghan forces backed by U.S. airstrikes killed at least 40 civilians attending a wedding party in the southern Helmand province, Afghan officials said.
The civilian deaths in Sunday night's raids on Taliban hideouts further rattled Afghanistan amid an upsurge in violence that's followed the collapse this month of U.S.-Taliban peace talks to end America's longest war.
"We are saddened and devastated to hear that civilians have lost their lives in an incident in Helmand despite President Ghani's repeated call for extra cautions in conducting military operations," said Sediq Sediqqi, President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman.
He added that Helmand's provincial governor has been instructed to send an investigation team to the area.
Abdul Majed Akhund, deputy provincial councilman, said most of the dead were women and children who were who were at a wedding ceremony in Musa Qala district. An additional 12 civilians were wounded and were hospitalized in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, Akhund said.
The civilian deaths occurred during the second of two raids undertaken in different areas of Musa Qala, Attahullah Afghan, head of the provincial council, said.
