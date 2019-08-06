Nebraska lawmaker says GOP is 'enabling white supremacy'
A Republican state lawmaker in Nebraska is calling out President Donald Trump and his party for "enabling white supremacy" in the United States.
In a series of tweets written Sunday night in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 people dead, state Rep. John McCollister said it pained him to share that conclusion as a lifelong member of the Republican Party.
The Nebraska Republican Party responded late Monday that McCollister "should tell the truth and change his party registration."
"I of course am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist," wrote McCollister, who represents an Omaha-area district. "What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party."
McCollister, who was first elected in 2014 and has been described as a moderate Republican, pulled no punches when discussing Trump, who has downplayed the threat of white nationalism in the country.
"We have a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base," he said in his tweets. "He calls certain countries 'sh-tholes,' tells women of color to 'go back' to where they came from and lies more than he tells the truth. We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections."
In a statement, Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said McCollister should "re-register as a Democrat."
Paul undergoes lung surgery
FRANKFORT— U.S. Sen. Rand Paul underwent lung surgery in a procedure he says stems from injuries suffered when a neighbor tackled him outside his Kentucky home in 2017.
The Republican lawmaker and former presidential candidate tweeted Monday that part of his lung damaged in the assault was removed during the weekend surgery in Tennessee. The senator is continuing his recovery at home, a Paul spokeswoman said.
“I will have to limit my August activities,” the 56-year-old Paul said in the tweet, adding that he “should” be able to return to the Senate in September.
“Sen. Paul will need to recover from his surgery for a few weeks, which will limit his travel and events,” his spokeswoman, Kelsey Cooper, said in a statement. “He will continue to work on diplomacy, legislative and constituent issues during that time.”
Paul underwent the lung surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. In his tweet, he thanked the doctors, nurses and staff.
It’s his latest surgery for injuries suffered from being tackled by Rene Boucher when the neighbor became angry over lawn maintenance at Paul’s home in Bowling Green.
U.K. joins U.S. Strait of Hormuz mission
TEHRAN, Iran — Britain said Monday that it would join a U.S.-led naval security mission in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran's seizure of merchant vessels has raised tensions with the West. Earlier, Iran's foreign minister lambasted recent U.S. financial sanctions against him, calling the move a "failure" for diplomacy.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters in Tehran that "imposing sanctions against a foreign minister means failure" for any efforts at negotiations, and means the side imposing the measures is "opposing talks."
The U.S. administration last week announced sanctions on Zarif, a month after President Donald Trump had imposed similar sanctions on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.