Panda Bei Bei heads for China
WASHINGTON — A specially equipped Boeing 777 jet took off from Dulles International Airport on Tuesday carrying a true Washington celebrity: Bei Bei, a 4-year-old giant panda.
Visitors to Washington’s National Zoo have watched him grow up since Day One. But now he’s headed to China.
Under terms of the zoo’s agreement with the Chinese government, any panda born here must be sent to China when they reach age 4. When he reaches sexual maturity after age 6, Bei Bei will be entered into China’s government-run breeding program, seeking to expand the vulnerable panda population.
Bei Bei was born at the zoo on Aug. 22, 2015, the cub (via artificial insemination) of National Zoo pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian. His name, which translates as “treasure” or “precious” in Mandarin, was jointly selected by former first lady Michelle Obama and Peng Liyuan, the first lady of the People’s Republic of China.
Zoo Director Steve Monfort called the occasion “bittersweet.” He said zoo staff and visitors had grown to love the bear but that his return was important to the future of the species.
“Our team has cared for him, learned from him and, along with millions, loved watching him grow,” Monfort said. “We're sad he's leaving, but excited for the contributions he will make to the global giant panda population.”
The giant panda was once classified as an endangered species. Efforts to save the animal have been successful enough that the International Union for Conservation of Nature changed their status from “endangered” to “vulnerable” in 2016.
There are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas in the wild, all of them in southwestern China.
Father faces charges after toddler accidentally shoots mother
DERRY, Pa. — A woman was accidentally shot and wounded when she tried to take a loaded gun from her toddler son at the family’s Pennsylvania home.
Authorities disclosed details of the shooting when they announced Monday that the woman’s husband would face charges of reckless endangerment and child endangerment. His name has not been released.
The shooting in Derry occurred Nov. 1.
Authorities say the 25-year-old father left the weapon unsecured, and it was picked up by their 2-year-old. The boy’s 24-year-old mother tried to get the gun from him, but it discharged a bullet that went into her thigh.
The woman has since recovered from her wound.
Nerf gun, Power Rangers claw cited by toy safety watchdog
BOSTON — A Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s list of worst toys for the holidays.
World Against Toys Causing Harm unveiled its annual list Tuesday at a Boston children’s hospital.
A realistic toy machine gun, a “pogo trick board,” a yeti teddy bear and a pull-along caterpillar toy for infants also made the list.
The Massachusetts nonprofit has been releasing the list for more than 40 years.
It says many of the products present choking, eye and other safety hazards frequently found in poorly designed toys. It also cites the products for having inconsistent and inadequate warnings labels.
The organization says the Nerf Ultra One gun, which is billed as firing soft darts up to 120 feet (37 meters), shoots the projectiles with enough force to potentially cause eye injuries.
It also says the warning label on Flybar’s Pogo Trick Board tells children to wear protection, but the product’s packaging features a child using the device without a wearing a helmet or other protection.
And the association notes that Nickelodeon’s Frozen Treats Slime includes mint chocolate chip, berry smoothie, and snow cone-scented versions of the goo even as it warns the products are made of harmful chemicals and shouldn’t be eaten.
The Toy Association, a toy industry trade group that represents most of the toy makers named on the list, dismissed the annual list as misleading. It suggests parents always purchase toys from reputable stores and online sellers.
“By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards,” the organization said in a written statement. “On the other hand, W.A.T.C.H. does not test the toys in its report to check their safety; their allegations appear to be based on their misrepresentation or misunderstanding of the mandatory toy standards.”
