Airline went into records after Max crash, engineer says
SEATTLE — Ethiopian Airlines' former chief engineer says in a whistleblower complaint filed with regulators that the carrier went into the maintenance records on a Boeing 737 Max jet a day after it crashed this year, a breach he contends was part of a pattern of corruption that included fabricating documents, signing off on shoddy repairs and even beating those who got out of line.
Yonas Yeshanew, who resigned this summer and is seeking asylum in the U.S., said that while it is unclear what, if anything, in the records was altered, the decision to go into them at all when they should have been sealed reflects a government-owned airline with few boundaries and plenty to hide.
"The brutal fact shall be exposed ... Ethiopian Airlines is pursuing the vision of expansion, growth and profitability by compromising safety," Yeshanew said in his report, which he gave to The Associated Press after sending it last month to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other international air safety agencies.
Yeshanew's criticism of Ethiopian's maintenance practices, backed by three other former employees who spoke to AP, makes him the latest voice urging investigators to take a closer look at potential human factors in the Max saga and not just focus on Boeing's faulty anti-stall system, which has been blamed in two crashes in four months.
GE freezes pensions for 20,000 workers
NEW YORK — General Electric is freezing the pension plans of about 20,000 of its workers and offering pension buyouts to 100,000 former employees as it attempts to reduce its mountain of debt.
The industrial conglomerate has been selling off assets and streamlining its operations amid sagging profits and other setbacks in recent years. It has about $105.8 billion in overall debt, and whittling that down has become a priority for CEO Larry Culp.
The Boston company said Monday that its actions would trim its pension deficit by about $5 billion to $8 billion, and net debt by about $4 billion to $6 billion.
“Returning GE to a position of strength has required us to make several difficult decisions, and today’s decision to freeze the pension is no exception,” said Kevin Cox, chief human resources officer at GE, in a prepared statement. “We carefully weighed market trends and our strategic priority to improve our financial position with the impact to our employees.”
GE closed its pension plan to new beneficiaries in 2012.
First lady wants halt to e-cig marketing to youths
ARLINGTON, Va. — Melania Trump said Monday that companies “must stop” marketing e-cigarettes to children, saying they are addictive and dangerous.
Marketing tobacco products to kids is already prohibited in the United States, and Juul Labs Inc., the nation’s largest maker of electronic cigarettes, has said it will cease advertising them in the U.S.
Still, some believe Juul’s early online marketing of e-cigarettes contributed to an explosion in vaping among youth.
Mrs. Trump said “it is important to me that we all work to educate children and families about the dangers associated with this habit.”
“Marketing this addictive product to children must stop.”
Last month, Mrs. Trump tweeted her concerns over the “growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children.”
She later joined President Donald Trump when he announced from the Oval Office that U.S. health authorities will act to ban thousands of fruity and other flavorings used in e-cigarettes.
Federal statistics show vaping among teens had increased significantly between 2017 and 2018.
Among high school students, e-cigarette use increased 78% — from 11.7% t0 20.8% — according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s National Youth Tobacco Survey.
E-cigarette use among middle school students also increased.
Mrs. Trump said her visits to hospitals and rehabilitation centers have allowed her to see “the horrible results of drug abuse.”
She pledged to “continue to address addiction as long as it affects our children, our youth and our schools.”
The first lady spoke at a rally at the headquarters of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration near Washington to mark the start of the annual “Red Ribbon Week” on Oct. 23.
Actor Dean Norris, who played DEA Special Agent Hank Schrader on the AMC series, “Breaking Bad,” was master of ceremonies.
“Red Ribbon Week” came into being after the 1985 torture and slaying of DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in Mexico.
Americans began wearing red ribbons to honor Camarena’s sacrifice, and schools in the region of California where he lived formed clubs in his name and pledged to live drug-free lives.
The week was formalized in 1988.
Camarena’s widow, Mika, attended the rally. Students seated in the auditorium rose and took a pledge to stay away from drugs.
Most of those in the audience wore the event’s “red ribbon” pin. The first lady did not wear one on her sleeveless black dress.
Her office said she was not given a pin by DEA staff before entering the auditorium with acting administrator Uttam Dhillon.
