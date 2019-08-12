Argentines vote in closely watched political primaries
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentines voted Sunday in party primaries that are seen as a litmus test for general elections in October with pundits closely monitoring support shown for President Mauricio Macri and a ticket involving former President Cristina Fernández.
Political parties hold their primaries simultaneously and voting is obligatory in Argentina, making them effectively an early poll ahead of the Oct. 27 presidential election involving the entire electorate.
The front-runners are Macri and the presidential team of Alberto Fernández and his vice presidential running mate, Cristina Fernández. They are not related. Alberto Fernández was the former president's chief of staff during her initial term from 2007-2011, and though she surprised many by announcing that she would be his vice presidential candidate — and not the other way around — many people still see voting for their ticket as voting for Cristina Fernández.
Tear gas fired in Hong Kong with no end in sight to protests
HONG KONG — Police fired tear gas Sunday inside a train station and in several other Hong Kong neighborhoods where protesters occupied roads in another weekend of anti-government demonstrations.
Protesters hurled bricks at officers and ignored warnings to leave before tear gas was deployed in the Sham Shui Po area, police said, calling a march there an "unauthorized assembly." Nearby, protesters wearing gas masks gathered outside a police station in Cheung Sha Wan, as officers wearing their own protective gear looked down at them from a tall wall around the station.
Tear gas was also deployed in central Hong Kong on both sides of Victoria Harbour, in the Tsim Sha Tsui area on the Kowloon side and in Wan Chai on Hong Kong Island. At one point protesters blocked the entrance to a plaza to prevent police from entering. At Tsim Sha Tsui police station, authorities said, one officer was taken to the hospital after he sustained burns on his legs from a petrol bomb thrown by a protester.
Syrian troops capture key village in rebel-held Idlib
BEIRUT — Syrian government forces captured an important village in the northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday, drawing close to a major town in the last rebel stronghold in the country, state media and opposition activists said.
The capture of Habeet opens up an approach to southern regions of Idlib, which is home to some 3 million people, many of them displaced by fighting in other parts of the country. Habeet is also close to the town of Khan Sheikhoun, which has been held by rebels since 2012, and to parts of the highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest.
Syrian troops have been trying to secure the M5 highway, which has been closed since 2012. Idlib is a stronghold for al-Qaida-linked militants and other armed groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.