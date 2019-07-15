Decorated soldier dies in combat operations in Afghanistan
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat in Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said Sunday.
James G. "Ryan" Sartor, 40, was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province, according to Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, spokesman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.
Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.
He joined the Army in 2001 as an infantryman and had deployed numerous times to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a statement from Bymer. Sartor had received more than two dozen awards and decorations and will posthumously receive a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Man dies after being infected with flesh-eating bacteria
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man died this week after being infected with a flesh-eating bacteria during a trip to a Florida beach.
According to news reports, the man became ill shortly after returning from vacation in Destin Beach where he was visiting family for the 4th of July.
Cheryl Wiygul, the man's daughter, says the family discovered that a large sore had developed on her dad's back once they had returned home, as well as red bumps on his arms and legs. The man died on July 7, just 48 hours after his last swim in Florida.
Wiygul added that while her dad didn't have any open cuts or wounds, he did have a compromised immune system due to cancer treatments and that may have put him at greater risk.
Calls for investigations after power restored in Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan power outage that temporarily turned off the bright lights of the big city only lasted for a few hours, but left plenty of lingering questions and calls for investigations on Sunday.
Con Ed President Tim Cawley insisted the Saturday night blackout that darkened more than 40 blocks of Manhattan including Times Square wasn't due to high demand on the electrical grid, but said it would take some time to determine what exactly did happen.
"We think the grid is sound," Cawley said Sunday, adding, "If there are lessons we can apply, we will."
He said the system was prepared to deal with high demand, like that expected this coming week as temperatures rise.
Officials definitively ruled out either cyber- or physical acts of terrorism of any kind.
Thousands of people crowded the streets Saturday evening, using their cellphones as flashlights while they tried to stay cool amid the humid July evening, where temperatures hit the low 80s.
