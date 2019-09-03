Parade canceled after 'destructive devices' found near route
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Authorities canceled a New Jersey Labor Day parade that the governor was supposed to attend Monday because "destructive devices" were found near the parade route.
Thomas Kaiser, 55, of South Plainfield, was charged with two counts of possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose, with additional charges expected, Middlesex County prosecutors and local police said.
Authorities said a suspicious package containing a destructive device was left at Donovan's Reef bar in Sea Bright. That prompted an investigation Sunday that led to Kaiser's home, and other devices were found near the residence, authorities said.
Since the home is located near the start of the South Plainfield Labor Day parade, the event was canceled "out of an abundance of caution and due to the potential threat to the community," prosecutors and police said.
Troubled jail in Cleveland saw drug incidents rise in 2018
CLEVELAND — Newly released data shows drug incidents at the troubled county jail in Cleveland nearly tripled last year.
Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga County Jail tallied 61 drug violations in 2018, compared with 22 in 2017. It logged 49 drug violations in the first seven months of this year.
Drug overdoses were reported in three inmate deaths last year.
County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan said the drug incident data reflects not just overdoses but also when drugs are found on inmates, visitors or people being booked into jail. Madigan said she doesn't have an explanation for the increase.
Prosecutors recently alleged guards worked with gang members to sell drugs to inmates. Two guards have been charged.
Authorities are still investigating conditions and alleged civil-rights violations at the jail.
Lawsuit: Juul e-cigarettes are deliberately highly addictive
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana family is suing Juul Labs Inc., accusing it of making electronic cigarettes that contain excessively high levels of nicotine without warning that they’re addictive.
The McCullough family of Carmel filed the lawsuit Aug. 20 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported. The lawsuit alleges that Juul did not include nicotine warnings on its devices, pods and packaging.
Thomas McCullough said his 17-year-old son has been vaping Juul e-cigarettes since 2015 and that he’s addicted. When he tried to quit, the teenager suffered severe headaches and other withdrawal symptoms. The Juul products “altered his brain physically and chemically and ... put him at risk for a lifetime of lifelong health problems, to say nothing of the economic costs of nicotine addiction,” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit is without merit, Juul officials said.
Juul already faces numerous lawsuits and has long been accused of targeting teenagers with candy-flavored products. Juul’s e-cigarettes come in several flavors, including mint, menthol, mango, fruit, creme and cucumber.
A chief official with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration called for measures last fall to stop the advertising of e-cigarettes directly to minors.
