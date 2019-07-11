U.K. ambassadorto U.S. quits
LONDON -- Britain's ambassador to the United States resigned Wednesday after being branded a fool and made a diplomatic nobody by President Donald Trump following the leak of the envoy's unflattering opinions about the U.S. administration.
Storm clouds gathered over the trans-Atlantic relationship as veteran diplomat Kim Darroch said he could no longer do his job in Washington after Trump cut off all contact with the representative of one of America's closest allies.
The break in relations followed a British newspaper's publication Sunday of leaked documents that revealed the ambassador's dim view of Trump's administration, which Darroch described as dysfunctional, inept and chaotic.
"The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," Darroch said in his resignation letter. He had been due to leave his post at the end of the year.
Ivanka Trump's women's initiative announces$27M in grants
WASHINGTON -- A White House initiative spearheaded by Ivanka Trump to help women in developing countries get ahead economically announced its first batch of grants on Wednesday: $27 million for 14 projects in 22 countries, mostly in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.
The Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative was launched in February with an initial investment of $50 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development.
A little more than half of that amount, $27 million, went to an "incentive" fund for partnerships with private businesses and other groups. The 14 projects sharing the$27 million were chosen from over 120 entries, administration officials said Wednesday.
Tech worker charged in college student's death
SALT LAKE CITY -- A tech worker was charged Wednesday with murder and kidnapping in the death of a Utah college student whose body was found in a wooded area with her arms bound behind her.
Prosecutors said Ayoola A. Ajayi, 31, was the last person Mackenzie Lueck communicated with before she disappeared on June 17.
She died of blunt force trauma to the head, and her body was found with her arms bound with zip ties and ropes, District Attorney Sim Gill said while announcing the charges.
He declined to discuss a motive or the nature of the connection between Lueck and Ajayi. He also didn't say what kind of weapon was used.
Gill became emotional as he described the Lueck family's reaction to the charges.
"They asked me to express on their behalf the generosity of so many strangers and friends," he said. "They are genuinely appreciative and moved by the outpouring of love and compassion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.