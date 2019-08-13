Scaramucci says GOP should consider replacing Trump on 2020 ticket
WASHINGTON — Former short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Monday that President Donald Trump is "giving people a license to hate" and called on Republicans to consider replacing him on the top of the ticket next year.
"How are we all tolerating this?" Scaramucci said during an interview on CNN. "The rhetoric is so charged and so divisive that we all have to just take a step back now and say, 'What are we doing actually?'"
In an interview with The Washington Post later Monday, Scaramucci said he wanted to recruit other former Trump aides and prominent Republicans to come forward with critical opinions of the president — views he said that many had shared with him privately.
Scaramucci said he didn't know if people would come forward to support his effort. He said the United States needed a "smart, capable and able person who loves the country and understands the country."
"If you blow a bugle and no one comes for the march, that tells you that you don't have an effort," he said.
Friend bought military supplies for Dayton gunman, agents say
A longtime friend of the Dayton gunman bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a key part of the gun used in the attack, but there's no indication the man knew his friend was planning a massacre, federal agents said Monday.
Ethan Kollie told investigators that he also helped Connor Betts assemble the AR-15-style weapon about 10 weeks ago, according to a court document.
Kollie first spoke with investigators just hours after the assault and later said he bought the body armor, the magazine and the rifle's upper receiver and kept the equipment at his apartment so Betts' parents would not find it, the court filing said.
Federal investigators emphasized that there was no evidence that Kollie knew how Betts would use the equipment or that Kollie intentionally took part in the planning.
Firefighter was dad to 3 of 5 kids killed in day care blaze
ERIE, Pa. — Three of five kids killed in a fire at a home child care center in Pennsylvania were the children of a volunteer firefighter who was responding to another call, an official said Monday.
Luther Jones' two daughters and a son were trapped in a blaze in the lakeside city of Erie while he was responding to a call for what turned out to be a malfunctioning alarm, said Lawrence Park Township Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Crotty.
The children haven't been formally identified, but the Erie Fire Department says the dead range in age from 8 months to 7 years. The owner was hospitalized after the fire Sunday. Erie fire officials say the children were staying overnight at a house that had been turned into a day care center.
The mother of Jones' three children, Shevona Overton, who said she is also the mother of another child killed, told WICU that she had "lost a piece of me that can never be replaced."
"I'm just so hurt my babies are gone," she said. "I love them dearly. I just hurt inside knowing that my kids were fighting and hurting in that fire. Every minute, I feel the same pain."
The fire, reported at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, was funneling out of every first-floor window when firefighters arrived, Erie Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told the Erie Times-News. He said the blaze appeared to have started in the living room area on the first floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.