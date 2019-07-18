House holds 2 Trump officials in contempt in census dispute
WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House voted Wednesday to hold two top Trump administration officials in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas related to a decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
The House voted, 230-198, to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt. The vote, a political blow to the Trump administration, is largely symbolic because the Justice Department is unlikely to prosecute the two men.
The action marks an escalation of Democratic efforts to use their House majority to aggressively investigate the inner workings of the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump abandoned the citizenship question last week after the Supreme Court said the administration's justification for the question "seems to have been contrived." Trump directed agencies to try to compile the information using existing databases.
The White House called the vote "ridiculous" and "yet another lawless attempt to harass the president and his administration."
House proposal would force disclosures of terror watchlist
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The House has adopted a proposal from Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar that would force President Donald Trump's administration to disclose details about how it shares the FBI's watchlist of more than 1 million individuals classified as "known or suspected terrorists" with foreign countries.
Omar's amendment to the Intelligence Authorization Act was adopted Tuesday night on the House floor by a voice vote. It would require a report within 180 days detailing which foreign countries get access to the database and how such decisions are made.
Omar's office said the bill is expected to pass the House this week. It would then head to the Republican-controlled Senate.
Architect: Notre Dame far from safe for restoration work
PARIS — A French architect says that Notre Dame Cathedral still isn't safe enough for restoration work to begin, more than three months after a devastating fire nearly destroyed the monument.
French television showed the chief architect of France's historic monuments, Philippe Villeneuve, taking Culture Minister Franck Riester on a tour Wednesday of the cathedral, which President Emmanuel Macron wants restored in five years.
He said that "we are still in extreme urgency of securing the site."
Wooden supporting arches are being placed under the 28 buttresses, without anchoring them in stone. A robot was cleaning debris on the lower level of the cathedral.
The minister said that the safety and quality of the restoration "is what counts" despite the goal of finishing the repairs by 2024.
