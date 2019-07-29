Lawyer, Kennedy friend involved in Chappaquiddick crash dies
PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor who was on Chappaquiddick Island the night of U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy's fateful car crash has died.
Paul Markham died July 13 in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to an obituary posted by the Gately Funeral Home. A funeral was held July 18, the 50th anniversary of the 1969 crash. He was 89.
Markham was one of two people Kennedy confided in after driving his Oldsmobile sedan off a narrow bridge on the tiny island, which is located off the famous resort island of Martha's Vineyard.
Kennedy's passenger, 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne, drowned in the crash and Kennedy was unable to pull her out of the water.
But instead of alerting authorities, Kennedy returned to a party he and Kopechne had attended and sought out Markham, who had recently resigned as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
Markham and Kennedy cousin Joseph Gargan drove to the crash scene that night with the senator.
Tropical Storm Erick forms off Mexico, heads toward Hawaii
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Erick has formed in the Pacific far off the western coast of Mexico and is predicted to become a hurricane by Monday as it moves over open waters on a path that could take it near the Hawaiian Islands by late in the week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm was about 1,500 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and 1,755 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. It was moving westward at 17 mph. Erick had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
The center said Erick is forecast to strengthen gradually as it heads westward.
Slow lobster season so far in Maine, but price is steady
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — It's been a slow lobster season so far in Maine, but the lack of crustaceans isn't translating into high prices for consumers, and fishermen are still hopeful for a bump in catch this summer.
The harvest of the valuable bottom dwellers in America's biggest lobstering state is usually in full swing by July, but fishermen say they haven't caught much this month. The season tends to pick up after many lobsters shed their shells and reach legal size, and that hasn't happened yet, fishermen said.
The slow season hasn't caused prices to budge: Consumers are paying about the same for live lobsters as at this time last year, when the crustacean catch was more plentiful earlier in the season. Wholesale prices are also slightly behind where they were a year ago. Lobsters are still readily available to consumers, and numerous factors impact the prices they pay, including international demand and the size of the harvest elsewhere.
