Trump to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump put the Mexican government on the defensive when he said he “absolutely” will move ahead with plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
Trump said in a radio interview this week that tens of thousands of Americans are killed every year because of drug trafficking and other activity by the cartels. But Mexico is pushing back, worried that such a step would allow its neighbor to the north to violate its sovereignty by operating unilaterally inside Mexico.
“I’ve been working on that for the last 90 days,” Trump said in a radio interview with Bill O’Reilly, who asked whether such a designation would be forthcoming.
O’Reilly had asked Trump if he would designate the cartels “and start hitting them with drones and things like that?”
Trump replied: “I don't want to say what I'm going to do, but they will be designated.”
Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.
The Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Wednesday in a statement.
Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s recent surgery at Emory for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.
The condition was connected to his recent falls, The Carter Center has said.
A spring fall required him to get hip replacement surgery.
Opioid makers, distributors probed by U.S. prosecutors
Federal prosecutors are investigating the role that at least six drugmakers and distributors played in the flow of opioids into cities and towns across the U.S., the latest turn in the crisis that has ensnared dozens of companies around the world.
Pharma companies Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mallinckrodt Plc along with drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp. and McKesson Corp. have all recently said in filings that they received grand-jury subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.
U.S. prosecutors in Brooklyn are looking into whether companies violated the Controlled Substances Act, which regulates how companies manufacture, import, possess and distribute certain substances that have the potential for abuse, including opioid painkillers, according to the filings.
John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office, declined to comment.
