Boy Scouts to boost annual youth fees by more than 80%
NEW YORK — Facing a potentially ruinous wave of new sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America is increasing its annual youth membership fee by more than 80%.
The group says the move, which has dismayed many of the Scouts’ adult volunteer leaders who warn the increase is prohibitively steep for some, is needed to meet rising operating costs, notably for the liability insurance that covers all official Scouting activities.
For years, the BSA has been entangled in costly litigation with plaintiffs who said they were abused by scout leaders in their youth. Hundreds of lawsuits may lie ahead with the recent enactment of laws in New York, New Jersey, Arizona and California making it easier for victims of long-ago abuse to seek damages.
The fee increase, disclosed to the Scouts’ regional councils last week, seeks to relieve some of the financial pressure. As of Jan. 1, the annual membership fee for 2.2. million youth members will rise from $33 to $60; the fee for adults will rise from $33 to $36, the Scouts said. The increases could generate more than $60 million in additional funds in the coming year.
The BSA says it’s exploring “all available options” to maintain its programs and has not ruled out the possibility of declaring bankruptcy.
Security firm says Chinese hackers intercepted text messages
WASHINGTON — Chinese hackers with a history of state-sponsored espionage have intercepted the text messages of thousands of foreigners in a targeted campaign that planted eavesdropping software on a telecommunications provider's servers, a cybersecurity firm said.
FireEye said in a report issued on Thursday that the hackers belong to the group designated Advanced Persistent Threat 41 , or APT41, which it says has been involved in spying and cybercrime for most of the past decade. It said some of the targets were "high-value" and all were chosen by their phone numbers and unique cellphone identifiers known as IMSI numbers.
The cybersecurity firm would not identify or otherwise characterize the victims or the impacted telecoms provider or give its location. It said only that the telecom is in a country that's typically a strategic competitor to China.
The spyware was programmed to capture messages containing references to political leaders, military and intelligence organizations and political movements at odds with the Chinese government, FireEye said.
Orders dip after calories go on fast-food menus
NEW YORK — Soon after calories were posted on fast-food menus, people cut back a little bit on what they ordered. But it didn’t last.
Customers at fast-food chains in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas ordered an average of 60 fewer calories per transaction in the weeks after the figures were displayed, according to a study published Wednesday in the medical journal, BMJ. That amounted to a 4% drop, and declines came largely from extras such as fries and desserts.
After about a year, the drop was down to 23 calories.
Since orders likely included food for multiple people, the impact per person might be even smaller. But the decreases are averages and some people may have made bigger cuts while others didn’t make any, said study co-author Joshua Petimar of Harvard’s School of Public Health.
“The strongest impact might be felt in the short term, whereas the long-term effects are still a little bit up in the air,” he said.
