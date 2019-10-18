Cummings, powerful congressman leading Trump probe, dies
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a sharecropper's son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of one of the U.S. House committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, died Thursday of complications from longstanding health problems. He was 68.
Cummings was a formidable orator who advocated for the poor in his black-majority district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore and more well-to-do suburbs.
As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led investigations of the president's government dealings, including probes in 2019 relating to Trump's family members serving in the White House.
Share of Americans with no religious affiliation growing
The portion of Americans with no religious affiliation is rising significantly, in tandem with a sharp drop in the percentage that identifies as Christians, according to new data from the Pew Research Center.
Based on telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, Pew said Thursday that 65% of American adults now describe themselves as Christian, down from 77% in 2009. Meanwhile, the portion that describes their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular," now stands at 26%, up from 17% in 2009.
Both Protestant and Roman Catholic ranks are losing population share, according to Pew. It said 43% of U.S. adults identify as Protestants, down from 51% in 2009, while 20% are Catholic, down from 23% in 2009.
Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavors for e-cigarettes
WASHINGTON -- Juul Labs stopped selling fruit and dessert flavors Thursday, acknowledging the public's "lack of trust" in the vaping industry.
The voluntary step is the company's latest attempt to weather a growing political backlash that blames its flavored-nicotine products for hooking a generation of teenagers on electronic cigarettes.
Juul, the best-selling e-cigarette brand in the U.S., has been besieged by scrutiny, including multiple investigations by Congress, federal agencies and several state attorneys general. The company is also being sued by adults and underage Juul users who claim they became addicted to nicotine through the company's products. And the Trump administration has proposed banning nearly all vaping flavors.
Still, the company's latest step is unlikely to satisfy its critics.
The flavors affected by Thursday's announcement -- mango, crème, fruit and cucumber -- account for less than 10% of Juul's sales. The flavors had only been sold through Juul's website, after the company pulled them from stores last November.
