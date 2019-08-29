Sen. Isakson says he will resign at the end of the year, citing health problems
WASHINGTON — Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., said Wednesday that he will resign at the end of 2019 because of health problems, setting the stage for two competitive Senate races in Georgia in a presidential election year.
Isakson, who was reelected to a third term in 2016, said in a statement that he had informed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, of his decision to leave "a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff."
His resignation is effective Dec. 31.
"My Parkinson's has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney," the 74-year-old senator said.
'Fox isn't working for us anymore,' tweets Trump in another blast at the network
President Donald Trump says he wants to change the channel on Fox News, the cable network that helped make his political career and whose hosts have consistently defended his administration.
Trump lashed out at Fox on Wednesday morning, accusing the network in tweets of "heavily promoting the Democrats," and adding, "The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn't working for us anymore!"
The tweets were the latest, and perhaps the bluntest, criticisms of Fox that Trump has broadcast to his nearly 64 million Twitter followers, despite unwavering support from Fox's top-rated opinion programs. In the past, the symbiosis between Fox and the Trump administration has been so close that critics have called the network "state TV," effectively branding it a propaganda organ.
Facebook tightens political ad rules, but leaves loopholes
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is tightening its rules around political advertising ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, acknowledging previous misuse. But it's not clear if it will be enough to stop bad actors from abusing its system.
The changes include a tightened verification process that will require anyone wanting to run ads pertaining to elections, politics or big social issues like guns and immigration to confirm their identity and prove they are in the U.S. Beginning in mid-September, such advertisers confirm their group's identity using their organization's tax identification number or other government ID.
The verified group name will be listed on the "paid for by" disclaimers that disclose the backers of ads. Facebook says it will verify this information against government records and will note in the disclaimer for confirmed ads that they're placed by a "confirmed organization."
That process won't apply to everyone, as Facebook says it would bar some smaller but legitimate groups from advertising. But a loophole that will allow small grassroots groups and local politicians to run political ads could also continue to allow bad actors to take advantage of the process.
