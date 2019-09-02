Where's the pope? Stuck in Vatican elevator until rescue
VATICAN CITY — Where's the pope? He's stuck in a Vatican elevator.
Thousands of people who were gathered in St. Peter's Square for the traditional Sunday on-the-dot-of-noon appearance by Pope Francis were watching for the window of the Apostolic Palace to be thrown open so they could listen to the pope's remarks and receive his blessing. But after seven minutes, people were looking at each other quizzically: no pope?
Then Francis popped out and answered their question: "First of all I must excuse myself for being late. I was blocked in an elevator for 25 minutes."
Apparently referring to electrical power, Francis explained that there was a "drop in tension," causing the elevator to get stuck.
"Thank God the firefighters intervened," Francis said, referring to tiny Vatican City State's own fire department.
Comedian Hart injured in Southern California car crash
LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.
A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered "major back injuries" and were taken to hospitals.
Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.
The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.
The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.
A representative for Hart didn't immediately reply to messages.
The crash was first reported by TMZ.
Aussie trainee pilot makes landing after teacher falls ill
CANBERRA, Australia — A trainee pilot in Australia who was having his first lesson behind the controls of an aircraft has made an emergency landing after his instructor fell unconscious.
Max Sylvester called air traffic control in Western Australia state on Saturday after his instructor collapsed during the flight. Seven Network TV reported that he was flying a single-propeller two-seat Cessna 152.
The controller then guided Sylvester through the landing.
Sylvester landed the plane safely at Jandakot Airport. Seven Network TV reported that the instructor, from the Air Australia International flying school, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
