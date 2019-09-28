Veto likely after House vote on wall funding
WASHINGTON -- The House voted Friday to overturn President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration to fund his border wall, sending the Senate-passed resolution to the White House, where the president will certainly veto it.
Only a handful of Republicans voted with Democrats to block Trump from moving money around to pay for the construction of his wall along the U.S. southern border. The resolution passed 236 to 174 - short of the two-thirds support needed for a veto-proof majority. The Senate also did not reach that threshold when it passed the measure on Wednesday.
It was the second time that Congress has tried to block the emergency funding. But since that vote in March, the Pentagon has released a list of $3.6 billion in military construction projects that were being canceled to pay for Trump's wall.
Those opposed to the wall thought the new data might spur more Republicans to break with Trump to protect projects in their states, particularly those incumbents facing tough reelections.
Vaping probe focused on THC
NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials said Friday that their investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain the marijuana compound THC.
Most of the 800 people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But officials said they didn't know if the THC is the problem or some other substance added to the vaping liquid, such as thickeners.
"The outbreak currently is pointing to a greater concern around THC-containing products," said the CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat.
So far, investigators have not identified a particular e-cigarette, vaping device, liquid or ingredient behind the outbreak. But officials say patients have mentioned the name Dank Vapes most frequently. Many of the people who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin said they used prefilled THC cartridges sold in Dank Vapes packaging.
Man sentenced after woman finds bullet in brain
ATLANTA -- A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend, who didn't realize she survived a bullet to the brain until she went to the hospital for treatment of headaches.
News outlets reported 39-year-old Jerrontae Cain was sentenced Thursday on charges including being a felon in possession of a gun in the 2017 attack on 42-year-old Nicole Gordon.
Suffering from severe headaches and memory loss, Gordon was examined last year by doctors who found a bullet lodged in her skull.
Gordon told police she didn't remember being shot but did remember an argument with Cain during which her car window shattered and she passed out. She thought she was hurt by broken glass, and she was patched up at the home of Cain's mother.
