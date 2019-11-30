Navy infrastructure plan will cost 'billions' more than expected, report says
A plan to refurbish the Navy's government-run shipyards could cost billions of dollars more than expected, a recent report from the Government Accountability Office concluded. Navy experts say the results show how some important public infrastructure projects have been neglected for decades, increasing the long-term cost of maintaining them.
The Navy's 20-year Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan is meant to rebuild and modernize government-run shipyards at four U.S. ports where nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers are repaired and maintained: Norfolk, Virginia; Kittery, Maine; Puget Sound in Washington state and Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
The cost of the project was initially estimated at $21 billion. But researchers at GAO concluded the Navy's estimate underestimated the costs and risks associated with the shipyard recapitalization plan.
Evacuation order lifted as plant fire 'contained'
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials lifted evacuation orders Friday for around 50,000 people on the Texas Gulf Coast, determining a massive fire was finally under control at a chemical plant rocked by two major explosions two days earlier.
“We are in a position to say it’s contained. We feel comfortable with the efforts that have been made by our firefighters,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said at a news conference in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston.
But the area around the TPC Group plant remained dangerous. Several isolated fires were still blazing and visible at the facility, which makes chemical and petroleum-based products. Officials said they could not predict when those would be fully extinguished.
Blood-covered murder suspect walks into police station
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The suspect in a pair of deadly shootings hours apart was charged with murder on Friday, a day after he walked into a Missouri police station covered in blood and allegedly told people in the lobby that “I know I committed two murders.”
Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson charged 27-year-old Torry Andre Upchurch with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm all related to the killings.
Earle Key Jr, 17, of Jefferson City, was killed in the first shooting, reported around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they saw a man running from the scene, but officers were unable to find him.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Upchurch reportedly knocked on the front door of the apartment where Key, whom Upchurch is believed to have known, was staying, according to a probable cause statement from the Jefferson City Police Department. Upchurch allegedly shot Key in the face with a 9mm handgun when he opened the door, killing him instantly.
Police responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to another shooting a few miles away. They found 33-year-old Shantae Hill-Cook of Columbia dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds and her car missing.
A witness told officers that Hill-Cook and Upchurch had been in a romantic relationship for the past few months, according to the probable cause statement. The witness also said Upchurch had been upset with Hill-Cook for wanting to assist the witness with her belongings and child.
According to the witness, Upchurch told Hill-Cook to “stay in the car” before he eventually pulled out a handgun and fired, striking Hill-Cook numerous times. Upchurch reportedly fled in in her car before officers arrived.
